ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to take strict action against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly, causing traffic jam on roads and markets in the capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic)) Farrukh Rasheed directed prompt action against such violators as it disrupted smooth flow of traffic and caused inconvenience for road users.

In main markets of the capital including Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Kohsar Market and Aabpara market, formal action was started and numerous motorists were fined on Saturday. The SSP said that the action would be extended to other areas and important shopping centres, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads had been constituted for the purpose which would continue action under supervision of SSP (Traffic) and SP (Traffic). He said that those parking vehicles wrongly and in no-parking areas created disturbance for others. He also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking.

Meanwhile, capital city police arrested 11 outlaws from various localities and recovered heroin, hashish, wine, snatched cash, mobile and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, he added.

According to details, Secretariat police arrested Saeed Ullah and recovered 205 grams of heroin from him which he was supplying to students at educational institutions. Aabpara police arrested Sifat Ullah and recovered one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Amin and recovered 370 grams of hashish while the police team also arrested Chand Masih and recovered 50 litters of wine from him. Bani Gala police arrested Shehbaz and recovered 120 grams of hahish from him. Golra police arrested Allah Dad and recovered one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Ishfaq Aziz and recovered 320 grams of heroin from his possession. Noon police arrested Khadam Ali and recovered 1050 grams of heroin from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Zahid Ullah and recovered snatched mobile phone and cash from him. Sihala police arrested Arshad and recovered 1100 grams of hahish from him. CIA police arrested Hashim Ali involved in illegally oil selling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.