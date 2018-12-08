Share:

Rawalpindi-Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad East Abida Sajjad reportedly suspended 2 officials of prison department for not stopping 3 inmates from entering the courtroom along with the murder accused where she was conducting trial in a murder case in Adiala Jail, sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The suspended officials of prison department were identified as Warrant and Trial In-charge Assistant Superintendent Adeel Zafar and Caretaker In-charge Shakeel Ahmed, the sources added.

They said that Superintendent Adiala Jail, following the orders of ADSJ, also sought explanation from AS Adeel Zafar besides sending suspension order issued by the judge to Inspector General of Prison, Punjab.

Meanwhile, ADSJ Abida Sajjad not only expressed her concerns over lack of facilities for the juvenile and women prisoners detained in the jail and poor quality of food being served to the prisoners but also snubbed the superintendent for not showing negligence in this regard, the sources said.

According to the sources, the judge along with Civil Judge Hussain Adil and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Islamabad Dr Faisal Salim paid a visit to Adiala Jail on Friday. The judges and the AC reached the jail at 9:25 am while superintendent arrived at 9:50 am which annoyed the judges.

Later, the judges inspected women and juvenile wards, kitchen, hospital and other barracks and listened to the problems being faced by inmates including women and juvenile who placed piles of complaints before the judges. Sources claimed that juvenile lodged complaint with ADSJ that jail administration had not provided them sweaters and warm clothes so far and they were suffering a lot in cold weather. They also told the judges that the tubs, mugs and taps had been missing from washrooms because of which they could not take bath.

Similarly, the women prisoners brought into notice of judges that jail administration had not given them blankets, warm clothes and milk for children they were carrying in the prison.

Sources said that the ADSJ also inspected the jail kitchen and expressed her dismay over poor quality of food being served to inmates. “The quality of food was good during tenure of previous superintendent but this food is not hygienic,” sources quoted ADSJ as saying. Sources said that the judges also lamented over dirt and unclean environment at factory and hospital during inspection and directed the jail superintendent to take notice against the sanitary staff of prison department.

Sources said that the ADSJ Abida Sajjad had not allowed the superintendent to enter in the juvenile and women wards during meeting with inmates in order to provide a free and fair atmosphere to inmates to put up their complaints.

Later, the ADSJ proceeded to courtroom to take on hearing in Ahsan ul Haq murder case involving Imran alias Mani, a close aide of notorious land grabbing King Taji Khokhar, a police inspector Sajid of Islamabad police and two unknown accused. Taji Khokhar is also suspect in the murder case, sources said.

Sources said that the prison department officials had produced Mani, the accused, before the judge for hearing when 3 unknown inmates also entered in the courtroom along with the murder accused.

The judge asked the prison department officials as to who they were and why they had entered in the court without summoning. The prison department officials failed in proving the identity of 3 inmates, sources said. “This is contempt of court and action will be taken against the jail administration,” the judge remarked. Sources said that the ADSJ suspended AS Adeel Zafar and another official Shakeel Ahmed. They said that the judge did not announce next date of hearing in murder case and went to Islamabad while taking warrant with her.

Since, suspending an officer of AS rank does not come under the power of superintendent, he sought explanation from AS Adeel Zafar and dispatched the orders of judge to IG Prisons, the source said.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar, however, when contacted by The Nation, denied that judges had snubbed him or suspended the officials of prison department. He claimed that ADSJ Abida Sajjad and Civil Judge Hussain Adil paid visit to the jail and expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to inmates by jail administration. He said that ADSJ had also ordered release of two inmates involved in minor crimes on personal surety. The jail administration had released two inmates, he said.