LAHORE - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has again demanded NAB probe into the money trail of Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, alleging the matter of billions of rupees in her possession is being hushed up through the FIA.

Addressing a media conference along with central leader of the Party Ch Manzoor here yesterday, Qamar Zaman Kaira condemned lodging of bogus cases against the PPP leadership. He said after party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ‘unveiled the true face of the prime minister’ in public meetings in Gilgit Baltistan, notice after notice have begun to serve on him.

He said from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir Bhutto billions were spent on digging out cases against the PPP leadership but not a single charge against them could be found. He said the real brother of DG FIA was a candidate against the PPP in the last elections. He said the source of income and money trail of Aleema Khan should be probed through former IGP Muhammad Tahir Alam.

He also alleged that the government is snatching away jobs from the people instead of providing them employment. Situation is quite pathetic at the moment, he said mentioning the dwindling economy, soaring price of dollar against rupee, hike in the prices of items of daily use, protest by the farmers and downslide of the stock market.

He said oil prices have come down in the international market but the government has increased fares of the railways. He also expressed concern over the NAB chairman’s meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said they do not want to throw out the government but the government appears shooting in its own feet. The government has failed to stabilise itself, he added. He said President Dr Arif Alvi has also asked for collective efforts to save democracy and the same is the voice of the PPP.