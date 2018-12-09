Share:

SIALKOT-Some unidentified accused killed local landlord Aman Ullah's young son Shehzad Qamar by torturing him brutally and threw the dead body locked in his car into Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal, Daska to conceal their sin.

Village Veerwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil based landlord Aman Ullah told the police that some unidentified accused tortured to death his young son Qamar Shehzad over unascertained reasons. The killer threw the dead body, locked in his car, into BRB Canal Daska near village Jhaal Sayyan-Daska here. The bereaved family found the car there and pulled it out from the canal.

Police handed over dead body to the heirs for burial after autopsy. The Satrah Police have registered a murder case, with no clue or arrest, in this regard.