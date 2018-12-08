Share:

LONDON:- Liam Gallagher has teased fans he’ll release new music before his acoustic gig in aid of homeless charity Shelter on December 13. The former Oasis star is set to perform stripped back renditions of songs from his platinum-selling debut solo LP, ‘As You Were’, as well as the Britpop group’s classics at the intimate show at London’s Union Chapel next week. However, the ‘Wall of Glass’ hitmaker has now sparked excitement among his 2.99 million Twitter followers, by announcing he’s got new music on the way after spending the week writing in Los Angeles.