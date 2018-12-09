Share:

MUZAFFARGARH -A man slaughtered his wife along with three minor daughters in the name of honour here in the wee hours of Saturday. The police confirmed that the incident occurred in Seetpur, Tehsil Alipur, in the remit of Seetpur Police. The police said that Afzal was suspecting that his wife Azra Mai had developed “illicit-relations” with someone.

The police have arrested the accused Afzal and his three accomplices including a woman, said to be his divorced first wife namely Baghal Mai. The other two accused were identified as Hassan and Akram. The police have registered FIA No 252/18 under sections 302, 311, 148 and 149. During preliminary investigation, the accused told the police that he had slit throats of his wife and three daughters to “punish them for the illicit-relations their mother had with someone.” He also told the police that he had doubt whether or not “the daughters are of him.”|

The police shifted the dead bodies of three minors - 15-day-old Gorya, Misbah,3, and five-year-old Taskeem and their mother Azhra Mai to THQ Hospital Alipur for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.

According to locals, accused had contracted three marriages and Azra Mai was his third wife. They suspected that Afzal had divorced his first wife Baghal Mai but nowadays she was leaving with him and the woman had added and abetted him in committing the crime.