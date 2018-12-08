Share:

LONDON:- The overwhelming majority of adults in England are so unhealthy they put their lives at risk, a survey suggests. The data from the Health Survey for England showed nearly nine in 10 had at least one unhealthy trait. That was classed as those who smoke, drink more than 14 units of alcohol, eat fewer than five portions of fruit and vegetables, are obese or have low rates of physical activity. Half of adults have two or more of these risk factors. Although there are signs some people are giving up some of the unhealthy traits.

The survey from NHS Digital has been published as the Office for National Statistics revealed the latest death rates linked to alcohol.