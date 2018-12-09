Share:

OKARA-Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, while talking to the mothers of the minors, who were brought to the DHQ hospital for anti-polio vaccination, said that it was duty of the mothers to cooperate with anti-polio teams of Health Department for healthy future of their children.

She administered anti-polio vaccine to the children up to five years of age in the DHQ hospital on the commencement of anti-polio campaign in the district.

CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed briefed the media that in December 2018 campaign, a total of 561,784 children would be administered anti-polio vaccine and for the purpose, as many as 1,082 mobile teams and 60 transit teams had been deployed at 138 sites across the district.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Mehr Muhammad Irshad briefed the media about the rural areas and Medical Superintendents - Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed and Dr Aslam Khan Qaimkhani briefed about the DHQ city and south city hospitals respectively.