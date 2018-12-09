Share:

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming National Assembly session, starting from Monday, may continue for more than a week to discuss mainly performance of the government and economic condition of the country.

The business advisory committee will meet tomorrow (Monday morning) to decide the business of house during the two weeks.

The committee, sources said, may decide to conduct a thorough debate on first hundred days of the PTI government. The opposition parties have also submitted adjournment motions on economic conditions, rupee depreciation etc.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate debate on the performance of government. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also take part in the debate on the performance of government.