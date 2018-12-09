Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau will honour its best officers today (Sunday) but the list of those who are being awarded “merit certificate” missed the officers whose work resulted in disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bureau has nominated 21 officers to be awarded “merit certificate” by President Arif Alvi on the eve of Anti Corruption Day, it has been learnt. The ceremony will take place in the presidency today (Sunday).

NAB officers from different regions and departments whose performance was extraordinary during the year will be honoured by the bureau.

Interestingly, the investigation Officers who probed allegations of corruption against Sharif family and former finance minister Ishq Dar seemingly failed to impress their bosses.

The investigation officers include Muhammad Kamran was assigned the Flagship case, Mehboob Alam was tasked with Al-Azizia case, Imarn Dogar investigated Avenfield case and Muhammad Nadir had been given the case of Ishaq Dar’s assets beyond known sources of income.

The Bureau also overlooked the services of its prosecutors and did not consider any prosecutor who appeared in Accountability Courts in corruption references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that heads of all departments of Bureau nominated their best officers for merit certificates.

This neglect was one of the reasons behind the resignation of NAB Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq in Ishad Dar case. Shafiq had submitted his resignation to Prosecutor General Accountability last week while stating personal reasons.

According to available documents with The Nation, the 21 officers including Lt-Col (retd) Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, Additional Director, Umar Draz Randhawa, Additional Director, Naveed Ashraf, Additional Director, Osman Karim Khan Special Prosecutor, Muhammad Nasim, Deputy Director, Syed Mustapha Irshad Shah, Junior Expert-11, Tariq Aleem, Additional Director, Muhammad Ikram, Assistant Director, Asad Ullah Malik, Senior Legal Consultant, Aslam Pervez Abro, Deputy Director, Niaz Hussain Mirani, Special Prosecutor, Abdul Hassan Kashan, Deputy Director, Ali Jan, ADPGA, Umair Ahmed Rather, Deputy Director, Muhammad Riaz Akhtar Tareen, Special Prosecutor, Mubashir Karim, Assistant Director, Irfan Ahmed Boola, Special Prosecutor, Muhammad Alim Liaquat, Deputy Assistant Director, Murtaza Feroze Khan, Special Prosecutor, Danish Iqbal, Assistant Director and Ubedullah Special Prosecutor will get merit certificate from President.