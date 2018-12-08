Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attached immense importance to its fraternal relations with Iran and wanted to further cement the existing relations through enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the legislatures of both the countries.

He remarked that both the nations were intertwined in bonds of religion, history and culture and their goals; friends and enemies were also the same.

He was talking to Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ali Larijani who met him during the sideline meeting of the 2nd Speakers’ Conference held at Tehran, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

The Speaker said that vigorous Pak-Iran relations were imperative for peace, security and prosperity in the region. Stressing the need for enhanced Parliamentary relations between both the countries, the NA Speaker said that regular interaction between parliamentarians of both countries could play an important role for promoting unity and stability in the region.

He underlined the need for further enhancing cooperation between both the countries in diverse fields for mutual benefits. Urging the need for unity among the Muslim world, the Speaker said that unity among the Muslim countries was necessary to confront the challenges being faced by Ummah.

Asad Qaiser also expressed the hope that the 2nd Speaker Conference would play an instrumental role to promote connectivity amongst the member states and address the challenge of terrorism which is a constant threat to peace and security of the region.

The Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ali Larijani said that Iran also considered Pakistan as one of its brothers and wanted to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations through enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.

He said that ties between Pakistan and Iran were unbreakable and both the nations have always stood with each other in difficult conditions.

He added that Iran considered Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both the nations would continue to chart the paths of prosperity together. He reiterated Asad Qaiser’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the Parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.