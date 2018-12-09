Share:

BHUBANESWAR - Pakistan has suffered a huge blow on the eve of their Pool D clash against the Netherlands on Sunday. As per an FIH update, Pakistan will have to do without the services of captain Rizwan Sr. who is also the principal playmaker of the side.

Both Pakistan and Malaysia have a point each ahead of their final pool games but the Men in Green have a huge advantage as far as goal difference is concerned since Malaysia were thrashed 0-7 by the Netherlands in their opener while Pakistan went down fighting and lost by a lone goal to Germany,

Rizwan Sr picked up an injury during the Asian Champions Trophy at Muscat and missed the semifinal clash against Malaysia. The finals, incidentally, could not be played on account of bad weather as a result of which India and Pakistan shared the trophy.

Rizwan Sr. has had a lackluster tournament thus far at Bhubaneswar. The spectacular runs from midfield and the probing through-balls which have dissected some of the best defences in the world were not visible in Pakistan's matches against Germany and Malaysia.

In spite of the fact that Rizwan Sr. has looked out of sorts thus far, his presence could have made a huge difference to Pakistan's fortunes should they progress to the crossovers which are scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Pakistan is reeling from a double whammy as Ammad Butt was suspended by the FIH for an incident that occurred in the 40th minute of the pool match against Malaysia. Butt had charged down from the goal line, running over Malaysian drag-flicker Faizal Saari just after a PC had been taken.

An FIH Appeal Jury reviewed the suspension at the request of the Pakistan team and ruled in favour of reprimanding Butt who will be allowed to play but may face suspension if he is shown a yellow card.

"Convening today, the FIH Appeal Jury found the appellant, Ammad Butt, breached the Code of Conduct by carelessly, but not recklessly, running into the Malaysian player. However, the Jury accepted the additional evidence that the Appellant did subsequently show concern for the Malaysian player’s welfare."

"In view of the above, the Jury decided on the following penalty:

i) Ammad Butt is reprimanded for carelessly running into an opponent

ii) Should Ammad Butt receive a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament, the FIH Technical Delegate is recommended to suspend Ammad Butt."

While Butt will be allowed to continue playing, for now, Rizwan Sr.'s absence is likely to impact the Pakistan team in a big way. Rizwan will be replaced by striker Arslan Qadir whose brother Faisal is part of the team at Bhubaneswar.

In Saturday’s on field action, it all came down to goals in the final round of Pool C matches. Belgium knew they had to score a lot of goals against South Africa if they were to keep India from taking top spot in the pool. While their penalty corners were effective, the Red Lions lacked bite when it came to scoring from field play and a number of chances to score went to waste.

In the second match, host nation India knew they purely needed a win over Canada in order to top the pool and win a ticket straight to the quarter-finals. A Canadian team, who defended brilliantly for the first two quarters and were on equal terms for the first three quarters, put pressure on India, but an exhilarating fourth quarter saw India storm to a 5-1 win and take pole position in Pool C.

The opening game of the day was just 35 seconds old when South Africa took the lead against their higher-ranked rivals, Belgium. Nicholas Spooner was the scorer as he gathered the ball from a fantastic pitch-splitting pass from Rhett Halkett and then slammed it into the corner of Vincent Vanasch's goal.

However, Shane McLeod's Red Lions have come to Bhubaneswar with a firm intention to make the podium and the higher ranked team quickly recovered from the setback and began to turn the screw, not just on South Africa, but also on India, who were vying with the Red Lions for the top of the pool. At the start of the game India had a superior goal difference – plus five to Belgium's one – so Belgium's task was clear. But there 5-1 win means India just needed a win over Canada in the second match of the day to finish top of the pool.

But India took the competition to another level when the thrashed Canada by the same margin of 5-1 to finish on the top and getting direct ticket to the quarterfinals. Despite the loss, Canada qualify for the cross-over matches by virtue of a better goal difference than South Africa.