KARACHI - The provincial home department of Sindh has banned PTM Chairman Manzoor Pashteen from entering any district of the province for three months.

“Whereas, Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has reported that accused Manzoor Ahmed Mehsud (Pashteen), son of Abdul Wadood, chairman of PTM, who has been staying in Karachi for the last four to five days in the vicinity of Ali Town in jurisdiction of Sacchal Police Station of District Malir of Karachi. He frequently holds public gatherings in the area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sacchal and Site Superhighway Industrial Area police stations,” reads a copy of a notification issued by provincial home department. “Whereas, he provokes the public through hate speeches against the state and law enforcement agencies (LEAs,) posing a great threat to the peace within the area of District Malir, Karachi.”

The notification further stated that the IGP has recommended imposition of a ban on entry of Manzoor Pashteen in the province in the interest of general public as well as peaceful atmosphere. It added that now in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 (I) (a) and (c) of the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, the government of Sindh is pleased to impose a complete ban on the entry of Pashteen in any district of Sindh province for a period of 90 days.

PTM emerged after extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi during an alleged encounter with the District Malir police last year in which three more suspects were also killed along with him. The inquiry committee later found the then District Malir Police Chief SSP Rao Anwar and his police team guilty during the investigation. The movement that began for Naqeebullah Mehsud turned into a countrywide movement for Pashtun rights.

It is worth to mentioning here that on Thursday the ISPR DG had warned the PTM leadership against crossing the limits, saying that armed forces were already working on three demands of the PTM such as removal of checkpoints, clearance of the landmines and missing persons.

In May this year, thousands of people gathered at Sohrab Goth in Karachi for PTM rally where Pashteen reached the venue after briefly being detained at Bahawalpur and then Hyderabad. Initially, the movement was going to hold its rally at Karachi's Jinnah Bagh but the venue was changed after the authorities gave permission for the ground near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth.