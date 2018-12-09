Share:

SADIQABAD-A large number of people, who had been conned out of millions of rupees under the guise of land purchase, staged a protest demonstration in front of Sadiqabad Press Club against the authorities for turning a deaf ear to their complaints here the other day. Talking to The Nation, the protesting people including Nadeem, Farrukh, Mauj Ali, Amjad Shehzad, Abu Muavia, Shafiq Naeem, Asif, Abdul Malik, and Basharat Ali maintained that as many as 124 people had purchased plots in Officers Colony on Minthar Road about two years ago.

“But the town developers and owners of the lands have connived with each other, and they have refused to hand over the plots to the 124 people.” The said that the owners of Irshad Developers - Bilal Ahmed Sindhu and Sajjad Ahmed Sindhu - sold the plots in Officers Colony allegedly without approval from local governments.

They said: “They sold us plots in the colony, but when we went there to demarcate our plots the real owners of the lands came, and they refused to allow any demarcation on their lands.” They lamented that they had informed the authorities concerned about this fraud, but they did not take any action against the accused. “Neither have we given the ownership of our lands, nor are we being provided the money we submitted to purchase the plots.”

The labourers, who were working in the colony, were also present in the protest, and they told the media they had been deprived of salaries. They said that they had worked so hard in completion of the development projects being carried out in the colony, but they were not being paid for it. The protestors demanded that Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar and the police high-ups take notice of it and provide them justice.

BOOSTED TRADE SOUGHT

A local businessman has said that foreign investment will give rise to trade activities in Pakistan which will improve not only domestic economy, but it will also help the country stand amongst the developed countries.

Talking to The Nation, he said that investors of Saudi Arabia, China, and Malaysia were keen to invest in Pakistan, adding that economic decline could be overcome only by restoring local industry. He stressed the need for creating job opportunities for youths for the country’s better future. He added that the completion of the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would prove to be a milestone in development and prosperity of the country. He also urged the government to seriously deal with the economic crisis.

SUPPORT ANNOUNCED

Senior advocates including Waqar Muazzam and Naveed Rizwan along with their companions announced to support the unanimous candidates of Chattha Ittehad United Friends (CIUF) and Pakistan Lawyers Group (PLG).

They told the media that they would support the CIUF and PLG-backed candidates for the slot of president and general secretary of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) in the bar 2019 annual elections. They vowed that they would campaign for the candidates, and they would spare no effort for their success in the elections.