Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, after arriving in Karachi for a day-long visit, held separate meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and business community.

Upon arriving in the city, the PM was received by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other PTI leaders at the airport. Imran Khan a held one-on-one meeting with the Sindh governor at the Governor House. Both the dignitaries reviewed the progress of the development projects that were being carried out with the funding of the government.

The PM also met with the Karachi Stock Exchange representatives as well as businessmen, and assured them of government's support in promoting business and investment. "The government wants to promote and ensure protection to investors," he said, adding that there was huge potential for investment in the country.

The business community delegation assured the premier of their support for the government's financial policy. PM Imran is also scheduled to hold meetings with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PTI legislators. He last visited Karachi in September, for the first time since taking oath as the country’s prime minister.