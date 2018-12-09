Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior is in the process of reviewing its licences policy on prohibited bore arms and will announce it after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has lifted the earlier ban on issuance of prohibited bore (PB) arms licences only for the retired army officers, a senior government official said. He added that consultations with the provincial governments were underway in this connection and a final policy would be announced after the finalisation of consultation process. Under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the federal government had devolved arms licences subject to the provinces but practically, the Ministry of Interior did not surrender its powers of issuance of licences.

In December 2017, the Ministry of Interior had lifted a ban on issuance of non-prohibited bore (NPB) arms licences. In the same notification, the ministry had placed a ban on the issuance of PB arms licences following the announcement of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s policy of de-weaponisation.

Under the de-weaponisation policy of former PM Abbasi, the ministry had not only banned issuance of PB arms licences but all PB arms licence holders were asked through a notification to surrender their weapons with the district authorities of concerned provinces. However, this policy of the last government did not remain much successful till a new government in the centre took charge.