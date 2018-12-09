Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Chapter General Secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that razing legally allotted shops at the Fruit Market is not acceptable and “we will raise a strong voice against this plan to render people jobless and homeless”.

According to details, traders of Sabzi Mandi held a jirga against razing of their shops and later staged a symbolic protest demo on the Superhighway. PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Saifur Rehman Mahsud and leaders of traders attended it. The protesters charged that their shops were bulldozed which they had obtained from the market committee after paying it money. They said now the government says that their shops are illegal.

Talking to media men, Haleem Adil said Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly said no innocent and poor person would be deprived of their homes and livelihood. He said law is equal for all citizens. He said “if we are wrong we should start correcting ourselves from home”. He said “we will not allow officials of the market committee to commit excesses to traders.

He said corrupt officials of the market committee are harassing the traders. He demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) take notice of the corruption of market committee. He said a JIT should be formed to investigate corruption of the market committee. He said excesses to any trader would not be tolerated. He challenged the government officials to send machinery to Bilawal House, Clifton, Karachi to raze its illegal walls. He said the government is not supplying water and carrying out cleanliness at Sabzi Mandi but it is sending machinery to bulldoze its shops.

Haleem Adil said “we respect the Supreme Court and demand implementation of court verdicts, but no excesses should be done on the pretext of court decisions”. He said “if our demands are not met, we will stage a sit-in on the highway along with traders”.

MNA Saifur Rehman Mahsud said “we fully support genuine demands of traders. He said “we have nothing to do with illegal encroachers”. He said respect to law is a must. He said lawlessness at Sabzi Mandi would not be allowed. He said half of Karachi is given to the builder mafia and no one is making them accountable.