MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held phone talks to discuss Israel’s military operation on the Lebanese border, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

“At the initiative of the Israeli side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the Kremlin said in a statement. According to the press service, Netanyahu briefed Putin on the operation held by the Israeli forces along the Lebanese border, while Putin stressed the importance to ensure stability in the area under the UN Security Council resolution 1701. Putin also mentioned the necessity to maintain the Russian-Israeli military cooperation, the Kremlin added. “In this connection, urgency of the upcoming contacts between military experts from the defense ministries has been stressed,” the statement read. Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to continue discussions on holding another bilateral meeting, the statement concluded.