LAHORE - The Meteorological Department has forecast rains in parts of the country including Lahore during the coming week.

Westerly wave approaching western parts of the country on Sunday (today) is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Monday. Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfalls over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, GB and Kashmir and at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country including Lahore on Saturday. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 6C.