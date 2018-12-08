Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rural Support Programmes Network on Saturday launched its campaign to enrol 70,000 out-of-school children in rural areas of the provinces.

A statement issued here said that number of out-of-school children remains a daunting challenge to overcome as achieving increased school enrolment and Sustainable Development Goal 4; Quality Education, too is a big challenge.

“Education for all is the first step for nation building” said Khaleel Ahmed Tetley, CEO RSPN.

There are around 279,423 out-of-school children in 74 Union Councils of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab and Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan in Sindh.

Out of these numbers, the majority are girls, i.e. 146,201, according to a recent survey carried out by the RSPN.

All four of these districts are placed very low in national education ranking according to the Alif Ailaan 2017 Education Report.

The RSPN has taken up the task to enrol at least 25% of the total amount i.e. 70,000 children back to school under their yearlong advocacy campaign “Demanding Access to Quality Education” with their implementing partners National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP).

It is working to get the government and policy makers to provide improved school facilities by advocating the right to free and quality education for children between the age of 5-16 years through Article 25-A.