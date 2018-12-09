Share:

TEHRAN - Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on Saturday for the creation of a common list of terrorist organisations to avoid double interpretation of the latter’s actions.

“We need to have a common understanding of what terrorism is, a single list of terrorist organizations, not to allow double interpretation of their actions. We must deprive terrorism of financial support, which often comes from drug trafficking and transnational crime,” Volodin told a conference in Tehran.

The politician stressed that it was extremely important for the international community to establish cooperation to curb the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology.

“The lack of unity in this issue plays into the hands of those who seek to radicalize public sentiment,” he explained.

Volodin believes that the format and experience of the struggle of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) against terrorism can be used in the framework of the meetings of the Russia, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

“I believe that the CSTO’s experience in eliminating legislative gaps when an organization recognized as terrorist in one country could legally exist in another might be in demand within our format of meeting,” he said.

On Saturday, the 2nd Conference of the Parliament Speakers of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey on combating terrorism is held in Tehran.

The conference is attended by the Russian State Duma delegation headed by Volodin.