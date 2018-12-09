Share:

TEHRAN - Russia, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey should jointly counteract the US policy of protectionism and sanctions, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

On Saturday, the 2nd Conference of the Parliament Speakers of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey on combating terrorism is being held in Tehran. The Russian State Duma delegation is headed by Volodin.

“We need to jointly counteract the policy of protectionism, trade barriers, sanctions and restrictions pursued by the United States,” Volodin said at the conference.

He also noted that the first meeting of the parliament speakers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations after the accession of India and Pakistan is planned to be held during Russia’s chairmanship in 2019-2020.

The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India. India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full-fledged members, following the 2017 SCO Astana summit. The organisation promotes political, security and economic cooperation among its members.

Volodin said the United States is using terrorists as an instrument of pressure and direct intervention in the affairs of sovereign states.

“The geopolitical ambitions of the United States of America, which continues to use terrorists and extremists as an instrument of pressure and direct interference in the affairs of sovereign states, are interfering with well-coordinated work,” Volodin told the conference.

Washington is trying to use the “countering violent extremism” concept as rationale for its actions, he noted.

“Within the framework of this concept, they impose an idea of introducing ‘anti-extremist standards’ of educating civil society by the so-called independent international experts, bypassing the legitimate authorities,” the speaker explained.

As a result of such actions, state institutions are being undermined, extremist sentiments and calls for colour revolutions are being fomented in society, Volodin said.

“Terrorism is further intensified, causing damage to countries and entire regions. The Middle East and North Africa are good examples of this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday that he would travel to Pakistan on an official visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser. Volodin and Qaiser met on the sidelines of the 2nd Conference of the Parliament Speakers in Tehran.

“We accept the invitation and are getting ready for a visit to Pakistan,” Volodin said at the meeting.

The speaker also suggested holding a Russia-Pakistan forum with participation of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Pakistani business representatives.