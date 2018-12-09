Share:

MOSCOW - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday that he had spoken with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the recent meeting of the G20 finance ministers in Argentina. On Monday, the Kommersant newspaper reported that Siluanov held a meeting with Mnuchin on the G20 sidelines.

“The meeting of finance ministers was held within the G20 format. I met there with finance chiefs of the United States, Germany and China.

We all maintain contacts. We had a general meeting to discuss macroeconomic issues,” Siluanov told reporters.

The G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1.