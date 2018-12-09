Share:

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) has announced postponement of protest at the mazar of Fazil Rahu at Golarchi district Badin following the announcement of the fixation of sugarcane support price by the Cane Commissioner Sindh. President SARC Ali Palh Advocate informed on Saturday that Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Sindh Agriculture Minister is son of Shaheed Fazil Rahu whose struggle for the rights of peasants, growers and small landowners is unforgettable and the SARC had planned to stage a protest at his mazar on December 10, 2018 following the silence of his son on the burning issue of cane growers of no announcement of support price of their crop and delay in crushing season. As the support price of cane at the rate of Rs. 182/- per 40 kg has been announced by the Cane Commissioner Sindh on the directives of Sindh Agriculture Ministry, therefore SARC has decided to postpone its protest, he said adding that "if the provincial government failed to ensure the procurement of cane on its announced support price or further delay made in start of crushing season, the SARC office bearers and workers will stage a historic protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club on December 17, 2018. Ali Palh Advocate said SARC is the organization of small growers which always raised voice and struggled and even knocked the doors of the court of law for the rights of the growers.

The SARC office bearers and workers had faced baton charge and arrests last year at Bilawal House Karachi following non procurement of cane at the rate of Rs. 180/- per 40 kg, he reminded and added that this year too, the SARC is ready to launch massive protest campaign if delay made in start of crushing season and the mill owners avoided to procure cane on the fixed rate.