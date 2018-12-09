Share:

KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday demanded that the rulers announce compensation and alternative place for people affected by the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

He said that Supreme Court orders were exploited and conspiracies were being hatched to give the city on lease. He expressed these views while addressing a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Municipal Corporation Building against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Karachi. A number of affected traders, shopkeepers and hawkers as well as people whose houses were in the line of encroachment operation attended the protest.

Lambasting Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Sattar said the mayor seemed to be in panic after announcement of a protest and traders were being told not to attend the demonstration. Such tactics are not going to succeed as people are aware of the facts and know who is behind conspiracies hatched against the residents of Karachi, he added.

“I appeal to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to visit Karachi and observe what actually is being done in the city under the grab of anti-encroachment operation,” he said.

He said that people of Karachi voted for the mayor seeking betterment but unfortunately Mayor adopted a pattern which destroyed the port city. So far more than seven thousands shops have been demolished leaving behind millions of people unemployed. Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar is among those who were exploiting the Supreme Court orders, Sattar said. He said that Akhtar could not win election in a single Union Council.

On the occasion, Sattar called for halting the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Karachi and warned of seizing the KMC building if demands are not met. He demanded that the rulers announce compensation for victims along with alternate place for the affected businessmen. He said that justice should be done with the residents of Government Quarters and they should be regularised on an immediate basis. Also, a regularisation policy should be formulated for the private schools in the residential areas instead of forcing them to halt educational activities.

Earlier on Saturday, Sattar told the media men outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi had made 500,000 people homeless. He said the mayor of Karachi was voted to power to build Karachi, not destroy it. He held the mayor responsible for victimization of shopkeepers, traders and homeless people and said that it would be impossible for the mayor to regain victory in the next local government elections.

He said the Supreme Court should check illegal occupation but a policy should be made for the markets existing for the last 50 years. The action against the oppressed people will only lead to rise of crime in Karachi, he said.

To a question that if he is appointed the next mayor of Karachi by the PTI, Sattar said, “I don’t see dreams like PPP leader Manzoor Wassan.”

In reaction to Sattar’s statement, the mayor said during interaction with media men in Karachi, “If I destroyed Karachi, then Dr Farooq Sattar was the man behind the destruction of MQM.” He said that further response to Sattar’s statement is useless as “I don’t even know from which party Sattar belongs to.”

He said that the decision regarding the encroachment drive will be made by the Supreme Court. The shops given by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have been demolished and residents of various areas have been in trouble for a few days as debris will be removed soon.

Furthermore, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan told the media men that Dr Farooq Sattar is no longer part of the party whereas he should stop using MQM name and its flag. “I am not answerable for any of Sattar’s statement as he is no longer part of the party,” said Amir.

Defending the mayor, Amir said that Wasim Akhtar did a lot of work for Karachi despite having limited recourses. He said that mayor only removed encroachments from footpaths while other authorities were responsible for the wrongdoing.