LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara to travel abroad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing an application by the MPA seeking directions for removing his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

As proceedings commenced, the MPA appeared before the bench and apprised that his name was placed on the ECL after the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice in connection with an aerial firing and torture incident.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for removing his name from the ECL as he wanted to perform Umrah. At this, the bench disposing of the application allowed the MPA to travel abroad.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of alleged aerial firing and torture of policemen by MPA Nadeem Bara and his supports.

However, the notice was disposed of after it was reported that all the suspects had been arrested. An anti-terrorism court had granted bail to the MPA and others in the case.