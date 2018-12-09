Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore deputy commissioner in a report informed the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday that all lands illegally occupied by Mansha Bumm have been taken back. However, the revenue department and the LDA informed the apex court that so far these lands are not in their occupation.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, after spending a busy day in Rawalpindi, reached the Lahore registry at about 5pm only to see a large number of people outside the court. They wanted orders to have their complaints/grievances addressed. Many of them were protesting against the occupation of their properties by grabbers. They wanted the CJP to take suo motu notice of the matter.

The complainant in the Mansha Bumm case was directed to approach the civil court to get back his lands. The complainant said he has been visiting the court for the past 10 years but so far his grievance has not been addressed. The SC directed the relevant court to decide the matter in four months.

Accompanied by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the CJP also took a serious notice of the absence of ventilators from the United Christian Hospital, Lahore.

Highlighting the importance of this equipment for a hospital, the CJP hinted that he could summon the chief minister on half an hour’s notice. He also directed the relevant authorities to arrange the ventilators at the earliest possible. The apex court accepted the petition for removal from the ECL the name of MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara.