LAHORE - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was dying for an ‘NRO’ (a secret deal).

He said that he would not say whether Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz wanted an ‘NRO’, but the opposition leader in the National Assembly was trying hard to get a deal.

To a question about prime minister’s midterm election statement, he said that Imran Khan stated that in reply to a question about the south Punjab province context. “It is a discretion of a prime minister to hold midterm elections whenever he wants,” he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan Army was standing with the government as the armed forces wanted a better solution to the issues. “Pak Army is one of the most organised institutions of the country and it is guardian of the constitutional and ideological frontiers of the country,” he added.

“Pakistan Army also wanted prosperity in the country like all other Pakistanis,” he added. He said that Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was a section of the Army, acting as a representative for the institution.

The minister said that judiciary also played a vital role in the state affairs, and decisions made under Chief Justice Saqib Nisar would have a positive impact on the county.

To a question about Pakista Tehreek-e-INsaaf leader Azam Swati, he said that if any ruling party worker or leader would be found guilty, he should be awarded double punishment. The minister said that Azam Swati had himself resigned from his office; therefore, he should be appreciated.

He rejected the perception that bureaucracy was not cooperating with the government.