RAWALPINDI - A soldier was martyred when a Pakistan Army’s patrolling vehicle came under gun attack of unidentified culprits, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday. Two civilians also sustained critical bullet injuries during the attack.

According to sources, a Pakistan Army’s patrolling party associated with Joint Check Post-1 set up at Marble Factory Road was on routine patrolling when a gang of unknown culprits opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons on their van. That resulted in the martyrdom of Sepoy Usman of 8 Sindh Regiment while two civilians also got critically injured, whose names could not be ascertained so far. The incident took place within the limits of Ratta Amral police station.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while Rescue 1122 and Army ambulances rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased and injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical treatment.

Heavy contingent of police led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and other officers also rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. Army officers and personnel of intelligence agencies also reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Till the filing of this report, police and Army were investigating the incident.