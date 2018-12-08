Share:

ISLAMABAD-Serena Hotels on Saturday hosted an evening of dialogue and discussion, under ‘Raabta’, a public diplomacy initiative, on “The Dynamic Global Economy, Fostering the Pakistan Advantage”.

The panel of experts, moderated by Sidra Iqbal, included Zohair Khaliq, member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Communications; Melinda Good, manager operations at World Bank Pakistan; Sarim Sheikh, president and CEO of GE Pakistan, and Hasaan Khawar, international development and public policy professional.

Melinda Good said, “We’ve been looking at two trajectories for the country between now and its 100th birthday, which is 29 years from now. One is the business as usual which has the country growing at about 5% as it has done historically and the population growing at 2.4%, a rate which is the highest in the region. That means more people are dividing the pie.

The other trajectory is the optimistic one, where on its 100th birthday, growth has accelerated, the difficult reforms have been done, and you’ve been able to invest in health and education; more women have joined the work force and these will moderate the population and Pakistan is in the upper middle income status. So what we need to talk about are the key reforms that need to be made which I think are looking at competitiveness and improving investment climate, increasing fiscal space, inclusiveness and human capital investment.”

Zohair Khaliq said, “There is going to be a huge demographic shift from the traditional economies of the West to the more emerging economies. According to an HSBC report, Pakistan is going to be one of the 5 fastest growing economies of the world. Of course this depends on a lot of things and we can’t do business as usual. I think the government should focus on four things. We have to all start paying taxes; the tax to GDP ratio is shocking. Our population growth rate is unsustainable. We are desperately short of energy and will be in the future – the immediate answer is solar energy. Finally, everything we do should be underpinned by technology”.

Sarim Sheikh said, “In 2011, I chose to move back to Pakistan because I strongly believe that Pakistan has immense unrealised potential. What I would like to say to everybody is that there is no need to panic; there is a huge opportunity to address the issues.

There is also changing future of work globally as many jobs will disappear because of automation, digitisation and artificial intelligence. We have to think about these things for the near and medium term.’’

Hasaan Khawar said, “I want to talk about opportunities and challenges. Pakistan is the 5th largest country in the world but its neighbours are the world’s largest country and the world’s second largest country. The three of us account for 1/3rd of the world’s population. If this is not an opportunity I don’t know what an opportunity looks like. The problem is that you can take flight from Islamabad in any direction for three hours and everything would change – the air quality, the perception of safety, the expectations of service delivery and that is what matters”.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, said, “Raabta is the culmination of the value that Serena Hotels brings to the society. The convening power of Serena allows us to bring together experts, policy makers and the interested citizenry to inform and engage individuals and organisations in advancing debate, creating knowledge and developing a wider appreciation of complexity of socio-economic subjects”.

The year 2018 started as an all-time cyclical high for not only in the developed countries but in the developing ones as well and the good times economically are when economies must plan for the cyclical lows.