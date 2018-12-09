Share:

Lahore (PR) - Malik Umair Ahmed has been elected as the Fellow of Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

He is honoured following a recommendation from RSA Researcher based on his project he started from Facebook on equipping young graduates in Pakistan with the skills and confidence to face job interviews after higher education.

The award recognises the contributions of exceptional individuals who make significant contribution to arts, manufacture and commerce.

The RSA has been at the forefront of social change for over 260 years with the mission to create the conditions for the enlightened thinking and collaborative action needed to address today’s most pressing social challenges.It is a natural home for anyone who believes in innovative thinking, collaborative action, and the power of ideas to change society for the better.

It has 29,000 fellows in 100 countries with the aim to represent at least 20% of non-UK fellows which means out of 29,000 it has approximately 5800 fellows (20%) in 99 countries with an average of 59 fellows per country.