ISLAMABAD-Executive Director UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka advised the government to establish specialised health, education and other fundamental facilities for women with disabilities to offset the feeling of being marginalised and lesser human beings.

There are a large number of people living with disabilities across the world, however, they have always remained a minority in each society, she observed during a roundtable discussion titled “Harassment faced by women with disabilities”.

The Executive Director UN Women said that there were over a billion disabled persons in the world, apparently a very large number, and the proportion of women was far higher than that of men. The roundtable discussion was organised by UN Women and Handicap International to celebrate the resilience of Pakistani women with disabilities who have stood up against the challenges of harassment and violence and was part of the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence” campaign.

Participants of the event included dignitaries like Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, ED UN Women and Under-Secretary General UN; Dr Shireen Mazari, federal minister for human rights; Neil Buhne, UN resident coordinator; Angelina Robinson, program director, Handicap International Pakistan and Jamshed Kazi, country representative of UN Women Pakistan as well as some outstanding women with disabilities from across Pakistan including renowned activist and UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador Muniba Mazari.

Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari informed the audience that the ordinance to protect the rights of persons with disabilities was now going to be part of formal legislation after consent from the Parliament as the bill had been approved by the cabinet in its recent meeting. The bill, she explained, included clauses on right to education, right to dignity, right to privacy and some other important clauses, she said.

Dr Mazari recalled that many human rights laws were not being implemented which, she termed, was very unfortunate. “The implementation of law is the real challenge and it’s the responsibility of the government to ensure the implementation of each formulated law,” she remarked and assured that the tabled law for disabled persons would be implemented on priority basis.

While briefing about the Empowering Women with Disabilities project, Angelina Robinson shared initial findings of project baseline – issues, experiences, challenges, opportunities and barriers for WWD. The project was implemented in different areas of the country including Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, and some other parts of Punjab and Sindh.

In the concluding remarks, Jamshed Kazi stated that to protect the rights of disabled persons was equal responsibility of everyone.

“We need to create maximum awareness in the society to care and ensure the rights of disable person while treating them an equal creation,” he stressed.