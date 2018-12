Share:

Bargad Volunteer Network (BVN) has revamped its national body at strategic planning session of the international conference on volunteerism. Yasin Akbar has been given culture and exchange portfolio, Minahil Aslam communication and branding, Areeba Butt external relations, Rabia Dar human resources, Faraz Haaider youth engagement and Usama Nasir has been assigned the office of finance and legal.