Share:

KHANEWAL-A woman along with her daughter was gunned down by rivals over an old enmity in front of Tehsil Courts Complex here in Jahanian, some 35km away from here on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased woman identified as Taj Bibi, 55, widow of Waheed Akhtar, a resident of village 53/10R, and along with her daughter Asma Javed had come for hearing of the murder case of her husband.

As both the women were entering Tehsil Courts Jahanian, three veiled motorcyclists, riding a Honda-125, appeared at the scene. First they tortured both the women with butts of pistols and then fired a volley of bullets on them, killing them on the spot "amid rush of people."

Later, the police shifted the dead bodies to civil hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police also recovered 8 rounds of bullets from crime scene and started investigation.

It was ironic that despite being in the reach and identification, the killers managed to flee the scene with ease and the police have been unable to arrest them till filing of this report.

Son of deceased Taj Bibi Hameed Akbar Khan claimed that he has recognized the three assailants. According to people of the area, old enmity has been going on between these two Pathan families and before these murder, seven members of this family have already been murdered by the rivals including Abdullah Khan, Naeem Khan, Lashkar Khan, Sumera Khan, Javaid Iqbal, Waseem Khan and Memoona Khan. First murder of this family occurred in 2001, in this way the enmity has been going on for more than 17 years. Her son informed that Taj Bibi had come for the hearing of FIR 264/17 registered after the murder of her husband.

Hameed Akbar Khan claimed that they had requested the local police for security for his family but they did not bother. "Had the police provided security to the family, both these killings could have been avoided," he asserted.

Hameed Akbar has submitted an application for FIR against the killers including Naeem Khan, Musharraf and Aamir Khalil.

He also accused teh Jahanian Saddr Police SHO Ibrar Gujar and his team of turning late at scene, which, he claimed, provided time to the killer to flee the scene. Residents of the area have demanded Multan RPO Wasim Khan and Khanewal DPO Muhammad Masoom to take strict notice of the negligence of the SHO. The police have registered FIR no 520/18 but failed to arrest any of the culprits.