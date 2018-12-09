Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 11 armed accused kidnapped a local married woman Maria along with her infant son Huzaifa, when she was going to a local clinic for medication of her child in village Kot Bandah-Daska here.

According to locals, the armed accused bundled both mother and her son into a carry van and drove off to unknown location.

The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case against 11 accused kidnappers including Muhammad Ali, Shehbaz, Shah Zaman alias Bobby, Nasir, Zahid Rasheed and Tariq Mehmood with no arrest of recovery, in this regard.

In village Othiyaan-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil here, some unknown armed accused kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Riaz's young daughter Huma (17) at gunpoint from her house.

Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.