SARGODHA-Two accused raped a 36-year-old woman and filmed the immoral act here the other day.
The victim Asia Bibi, resident of Mandi Bahauddin, told the police that accused Nazar Muhammad had deceived her in the name of employment and brought her to a deserted place in village Mari, Sargodha. She said that Nazar and accomplice raped her and filmed this immoral and ugly episode through cellphone camera.
The Jhal Chakkian Police have a filed case against both the accused persons and arrested Nazar during a raid while his accomplice managed to escape.