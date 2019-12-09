Share:

RHIM YAR KHAN - The district police officer (DPO) has suspended 10 police officials posted in different police stations on charges of corruption and misuse of powers here the other day.

DPO Muntazir Mehdi suspended Assistant Sub Inspectors including Umar Mehmood of City A-Division Police,Ghulam Sarwar of City B-Division Police and Munir Aslam of traffic police.

He also suspended 7 constables including Ubaid Ullah and Khuram Shehzad of City C-Division Police, Muhammad Saffdar, Ghulam Mustafa, Mazhar Ghous, Khalid Masood of City B-Division Police and Sohail Shaukat of City A-Division.

There were many complaints of bribe taking and misuse of powers against all these police employees. Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa informed that all the 10 police employees were charged sheet and inquiry has been started against them.

A case has also been registered against ASI Ghulam Sarwar on the allegations of misuse of powers, he said.