Share:

Karachi - Two people have been died of dengue virus taking dengue related toll to 46 during the current year. A 32 year old woman resident of Gulshan Iqbal and 16 year young man of Usmanabad died of dengue fever in a private hospital in Karachi. According to a report of Dengue Prevention and Control Programme 15963 people have been affected by dengue during the current year in Sindh and 14837 in Karachi.