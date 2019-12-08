Share:

LAHORE-Eighteen-year-old Ahmed Fareed of Multan emerged as winner in the Lampro Mellon-endorsed 8th Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, which concluded here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

At the concluding ceremony, chief guest Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood gave away prizes to the winners in the presence of Lahore Gymkhana Chairman Kamran Lashari, Convener Golf Shaukat Javaid and Mir Maaz Mehmood of Lampro Mellon (Sponsors), golfers and their families.

As against his opponents, Ahmed scored a birdie on the par 5, 16th hole followed by two regulation pars on the 17th and 18th holes. His score for the two days was 70 on the first day and again a 70 on the final day and a winning aggregate of 140 net. Danish of Lahore Gymkhana was runner-up as his scores for two rounds were 74 and 69 with an aggregate of 143 net while Saad finished third with an aggregate of 143. Danish earned second because of a better score on the final day.

The gross winner turned out to be Col Rustam Ali Chatta of Garrison Golf Club with two rounds scores of 73 and 77 and a total score of gross 150. He beat a national level player Ghazanfar Mehmood (Rawalpindi) by one stroke. Third gross position was won by Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm with a two rounds score of 77 and 75 and a total of 152 gross.

The net winner in invitational category was Omer Javaid Zia and gross invitational winner was Taimur Shabbir. Khalid Mansoor once again ended as the best performer in veterans’ category. In ladies, Tehmina Ahmed grabbed first gross, Iman Ali Shah second and Sameea Javed Ali third while Shahbana Waheed was first in net, Amina Tiwana second and DSP Shahzadi Gulfam third.

In veterans above 80 years, Javaid A Zia claimed first gross and Dr Zafar Aziz second while Javed Hameed first net and Col Abdul Ghaffar second. In veterans 70 to 80 years, Khalid Mansoor clinched first gross title while Mahmood A Sheikh was second and Akhter Hayat third. The net winner was Maj UD Najmi while Shagil Hussain and Dr Asad Chaudry were second and third.

In seniors’ category, Col Asif Mehdi grabbed first gross while Javed A Khan finished second and Brig Mohsin Farooq third. The net title went to Dr Zafar Nasrullah followed by Brig Tahir Saleem and Fida Hussain Raja. The invitational gross winner was Taimur Shabbir while Shoaib Khokhar and Mir Maaz Mehmood were second and third respectively. The net winner was Omar Javaid Zia followed by Abid Aziz and Babar Yazdani.