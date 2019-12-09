Share:

LAHORE - The Sindhi Cultural Day was celebrated with traditional zeal at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, the event featured performances by renowned artists like Sanam Marvi, Reshma Parveen, Shaukat Ali Sheikh and Ustad Barkat Ali.

Sindh Cultural Secretary Akbar Laghari was the chief guest at the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all areas of Pakistan, including Sindh and Punjab, had a great cultural history. He said, “Our cultures are wonderful and matchless.” He thanked the administration of the Lahore Arts Council for this annual event and said that Alhamra was an important institution, which was playing a vital role in consolidating the culture of all four provinces of Pakistan.

The event was a joint presentation of the Lahore Arts Council and the Sindh Graduates Association, Lahore. Speaking at the event, Sindh Graduates Association General Secretary Anwar Chandio said, “We are very grateful to Alhamra’s administration, which gave us an opportunity to perform at an active and dynamic platform.”

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that steps were being taken to promote the beautiful culture of all four provinces. He said, “Our beautiful areas and cultures belong to distinctive historical traditions and have distinction in contemporary world. It is need of the hour to promote our cultures. The Sindhi Cultural Day show has promoted unity, harmony and cooperation.”

This cultural day is annually celebrated in Sindh province on the first Sunday of December. To celebrate this day, people wear cultural dresses like Sindhi Topi and Ajrak. The event was attended by a large number of people.