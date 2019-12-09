Share:

KARACHI - A delegation comprising officials from the British security agency, Department for Transport (DfT), on Sunday visited Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to review security arrangements.

The delegation was given a briefing over security arrangements by the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The British officials have also visited the counters established for a joint search of baggage at the airport besides inspecting equipment being used for screening of passengers’ luggage.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the United Kingdom (UK) provided the Explosive Detector machines to Pakistan for enhancing the security measures of the airports across the country. The DfT team members have also inspected the machines during the visit.

Moreover, Airports’ Security Force (ASF) officials gave a briefing to them over the full-body scanner machine installed at the airport.

The DfT team also reviewed security arrangements of a direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-787, to London from Karachi besides visiting cargo area of the aircraft. It is the second visit of the British security team after August which aims to improve safety procedures of the passengers during air travelling. The UK agency had paid a three-day visit to inspect flight security at Karachi airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British flag carriers resumed its flights in Pakistan for Islamabad on June 03 this year. Chief Commercial Officer of the British Airways Andrew Brem had expressed his desire on the occasion to launch the airline’s fights to other cities of the country after capital Islamabad.

British Airways had stopped its operations in Pakistan in the year 2008 due to security reasons.