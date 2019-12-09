Share:

LAHORE - Cold weather coupled with smog is the main reason for increasing cold and cough problems among people in the city. Dr Khalid Hussain of the ENT Department at the Services Hospital said here on Sunday that smoke-emitting vehicles and a large number of motorbikes on roads were contributing to pollution in the city that was causing ENT problems. He disclosed that factor of blossoming flowers in November and December also play a role in creating problems of cough and cold. He advised those who have allergies to keep themselves away from flowers. When asked about the remedial steps, he advised people to wear masks, cover body properly with warm clothes and wear helmets while riding motorbikes. He said that traffic police should launch a challan spree against smoke-emitting vehicles. He also laid stress on the need for action against brick kilns and force them to use zigzag technology. He advised people to contact their doctor instead of self-medication and avoid quacks in case of cold and cough.