ISLAMABAD-City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have issued traffic plan on the occasion of cricket test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 to 15.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match. According to the plan, the Double Road will remain closed for the traffic from 6am to 6pm on the five days.

It said the traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

The CTO has said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium. He urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi reviewed security and allied arrangements for the upcoming cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Commissioner said in a meeting that foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming cricket test match have been finalised adding that leniency would not be tolerated in this regard. This is for the first time that Sri Lankan cricketers are coming to Rawalpindi after attack by terrorist in 2009.