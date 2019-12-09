Share:

LAHORE - Dense smog once again engulfed the provincial capital on Sunday and turned it into one of the most polluted cities of the world. According to the MET department, Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 400 collectively on Sunday at several points in the metropolis. The Punjab Assembly area remained the most polluted area with 594 AQI while in Gulberg AQI was recorded as 591. In the area of Mian Mir Sahib Darbar, AQI was recorded 571, which is an alarming point of pollution. Due to the worst air quality, flu, asthma, cough and breathing problems have been spreading in the city and its adjacent areas. On the other hand, the MET department informed that no change is expected in the weather during coming few days. However, the Met office predicted cold and dry weather in the city.