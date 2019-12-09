Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that financial resources will be provided for revival of cotton and practical steps will be taken for promotion of crop in non-secondary areas. According to a press release issued here Sunday, the minister was presiding over a meeting to review the situation of current season’s cotton crop at Mango Research Institute, Multan. He said that full attention would be paid to all aspects through which cotton crop could be made more profitable for growers. The minister said that recommendations of stakeholders would be kept in mind while finalizing short, medium and long term planning aimed at revival of cotton.

The provincial minister said that cotton crop could play crucial role in strengthening the country’s economy.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif khurshid, Agriculture Research Director General Dr Abid Mehmood, Agriculture (Extension) DG Dr Muhammad Anjum Aki and others were also present on the occasion.