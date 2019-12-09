Share:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday slammed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for using the expression of "Islamic terrorism" without knowing the true meaning of Islam.

"The head of France talks about Islamic terrorism at the NATO summit," Erdogan said at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, referring to NATO's 70th-anniversary summit held in London last week.

"I told him that the meaning of Islam is peace. How can you combine the words, peace and terror, by using the expression of Islamic terrorism?" remarked the Turkish leader.

Speaking about the ongoing Yellow Vests demonstrations in France against increasing living costs, Erdogan called on Macron to solve the issue as soon as possible.

"Why can't you solve it? Why can't you stop it?" he asked.

Late last month, Erdogan lashed out at Macron over his comment about NATO in which the French president said the alliance was experiencing a "brain death."

"First, have your own brain death checked," Erdogan said then of Macron who had criticized Turkey's military operation in northern Syria.