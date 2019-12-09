Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current financial year from July to November, Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs30988.291 millions in term of various taxes, while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs30662.633 millions were collected.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other Directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that Rs2659.371 millions were collected in term of Motor vehicle tax, Rs24227.851 millions were collected in Infrastructure Cess and Rs317.014 millions were recovered in term of Professional Tax.

He further stated that Rs115.620 millions in Cotton Fee, Rs1370.223 millions in Property Tax, Rs.31.819 in term of Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was collected in term of various other taxes.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction on overall recovery of the taxes, he emphasized on fast and timely recovery of the taxes.

‘Certain sectors of tax recovery need special attention to improve the tax recovery of the situation’ he maintained.