KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has congratulated the nation for Pakistan’s second position at the Euro Asia Championships in the Philippines. He said that Pakistan was ranked second in the competition among the teams of 22 countries. It is a good thing that out of the five fighters, Raja Aamir, Shafqat Heavyweight and Middleweight were successful. He said that the announcement by the players to name their medal for the Kashmiri brothers is commendable. It is important to note that for the first time, the second position has been obtained by Pakistan. The governor said that the country’s name is getting brighter because of the facilities being provided to the athletes at the government level. There is no shortage of talent in the country. The efforts of Coach Raja Muhammad Asif Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Raja Azhar Khan to achieve the position are commendable.