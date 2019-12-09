Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid Sunday said that the PTI government will improve the performance by consultation of allied parties.

The reservations of Baluchistan National Party Mengal will be resolved. Important measures for prevention of poverty, education & health in Baluchistan are our first priority.

She said that the present government has taken effective actions regarding release of missing persons and basic problems of provinces as compared to previous government, representation of key positions including Chairman Senate is an evidence itself.

“We will end the sense of deprivation in province. Framework has been designed to provide employment to unemployed people,” the PTI MNA said.

Nusrat said that employment opportunities will rise due to establishment of national and international industries in Gwadar. There will be an increase in the number of hospitals, schools, colleges and universities and infrastructure of the province will be improved.