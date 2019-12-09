Share:

SARGODHA - A ‘hare hunter’ was shot dead by armed men near village 63-NB here on Sunday.

Police informed that the youth identified as Azhar Junaid was returning back from hare hunting along with his 10 mates. As they reached near village 63-NB, four armed persons opened fire on him.

He sustained critical wounds and succumbed to his wounds in hospital. The accused fled from the crime scene. The police, however, have started investigation from all 10 companions of the deceased person. The police sourced claimed that the killers would be traced out soon.